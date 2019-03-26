Eliminate pet dander and household odors w/ a HEPA 3-in-1 Air Purifier: $53 (Reg. $100, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Oregon Scientific HEPA 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $52.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s around $47 off what Amazon direct is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This unit is made to purify spaces up to 323 square feet in size. It only emits 32 decibels of noise, keeping distractions to a minimum. Three built-in timers allow you to toggle it on and automatically shut off to prevent excess energy usage. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Significantly increase the duration of filters when you grab this 4-pack of pre-filters for $11. These are pre-cut to fit the air purifier above and will allow you to hold off on HEPA filter replacement purchases. They’re fragrance and chemical free, helping to clean your space without altering it.
Oregon Scientific HEPA 3-in-1 Air Purifier features:
- Say bye to 2 sides air intake purifiers from now on! Unlike other brand air cleaners, the CF8410 air purifier features in 4 side air intake system, CADR rates over 120 cfm (higher than most purifiers in market), so it physically offers faster frequent air circulation and stronger air purification – Ideal home air cleaner for bedroom or MEDIUM sized space.(best for 250sq ft, up to 323sq ft coverage)
- With premium electric motor, scientific air intake design, low setting enables the air purifier to run at 32dB – much quieter than same CADR models. So the air purifier totally won’t bother you as you sleep while bring out fresh air quietly. For added convenience, the purifier also features 3 Timer Control (2,4,8 hours) and Auto Shut off function, just set the timer and speed level before going bed, and let the air cleaner to handle the rest.