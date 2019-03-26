Amazon has popular Outward Hound toys for your pup or cat from $6 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Toys by Outward Hound from $6.39 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Hide a Hedge Dog Toy for $11.81. That’s down from the usual $16+ price tag and within a few dollars of the Amazon all-time low price. With four pieces and an adorable design, your pup is sure to love this toy. “This puzzle toy comes filled with 2 Squeakin’ Hedgiez that are great for hiding in the trunk and tossing during fetch!” Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers. More below.

We’re also eyeing this nifty Dog Puzzle Toy for $17.94, which is down from its usual up to $25 price tag. Features include built in play pieces, durable construction, and swivel flip covers. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out the entire sale here for even more.

Hide a Hedgie features:

The Outward Hound Hide A Hedgie is one of the newest puzzle plush toys for dogs. This boredom buster stimulates mental play with squeaky hedgehog finds. The Hide A Hedgie soft puzzle dog toy was created to keep dogs occupied and help to eliminate boredom in a challenging and interactive way. The plush tree trunk is great for hiding Hedgies, and they are easily removable for toss and fetch fun!

