Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is back at its all-time low of $165 (Reg. $250)

ProElectronics via Rakuten is now offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $164.95 shipped when you use the code PRO30 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $250, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. The Video Doorbell Pro offers interchangeable faceplates and advanced motion detection to give you more accurate notifications. Plus, it offers 5GHz Wi-Fi for greater quality video streaming. Rated 4/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, there’s the Ring Video Doorbell for $100 shipped at Amazon. If you don’t need video at all, the Arlo Audio Doorbell is $80 shipped from Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video. Connectivity – 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection at 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz. Wi-Fi Speeds – Requires a minimum upload speed of 1Mbps, but 2Mbps is recommended for optimal performance