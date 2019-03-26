Let Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum handle the dirty work at $415.50 (Reg. $570)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in Rose Gold for $415.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ROCKROBOS51 at checkout. Typically selling for $570 these days, that’s good for a 27% discount, is $0.50 under our previous mention and comes within about $10 of the Amazon all-time low. Rocking a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well, allowing it to adequately clean spaces both large and small. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 140 shoppers.

While Roborock’s S5 may look like a pricey option at first glance, it’s actually more affordable than other similarly-equipped options. The ECOVACS DEEBOT 901, for example sells for $35 more. Plus, Roborock’s model has additional features like smart home integration that competitors lack.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left.

