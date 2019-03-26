Rockport March Madness sale offers up to 70% off + grab two pairs of shoes for $89 shipped

Rockport is having a March Madness Sale with up to 70% off outlet styles and two pairs of shoes for $89 with promo code KICKS19 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Total Motion Penny Loafers are stylish for this season and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, penny loafers are extremely versatile to wear with jeans, shorts or slacks. Originally these shoes were priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $52.

Another great option is the Aiden Venetian Loafers in Caramel that are also on sale for $60 and originally were priced at $150. Its leather exterior will give you a polished look throughout the day and it features a cushioned insole for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: