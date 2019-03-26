SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC card will put your storage concerns to rest: $63 (Reg. $75)

B&H is offering the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card for $62.99 shipped. Regularly selling for closer to $75 at Amazon, today’s deal is within a buck of the lowest we’ve tracked there. With Samsung’s Galaxy S10 accepting microSD cards up to 512GB, this card is an inexpensive way to alleviate any storage concerns for years to come. It’s also a solid option for going all digital on a Nintendo Switch with class 10 speeds that yield up to 100MB/s. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 400GB seems like overkill, consider the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Card for $21. I use this card with my Nintendo Switch and have around 10 first-party games installed and still have half of its storage capacity available.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card features: