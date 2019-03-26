Upgrade your computer w/ these storage deals from $85: 1TB SSD, 6TB NAS HDD, more

B&H Photo is offering the SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Adorama, and first-time shoppers on Google Express can score it for $79.99 when you use the code MARSAVE19 at checkout. Regularly $120 or more at Amazon, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Upgrading your computer to a solid state drive is one of the best ways to breathe new life into an older machine. It’ll help speed up boot times as well as program launches. Plus, with a 1TB drive like this, you’ll be able to store all of your photos and documents without using an extra external hard drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more storage deals.

If you’re replacing an old hard drive with a new solid state model, be sure to pick up this Corsair Dual SSD Mounting Bracket for $10 Prime shipped. It’ll allow you to easily mount the new smaller 2.5-inch drive in an older 3.5-inch bay.

SanDisk SSD Plus features: