Upgrade your computer w/ these storage deals from $85: 1TB SSD, 6TB NAS HDD, more

B&H Photo is offering the SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Adorama, and first-time shoppers on Google Express can score it for $79.99 when you use the code MARSAVE19 at checkout. Regularly $120 or more at Amazon, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Upgrading your computer to a solid state drive is one of the best ways to breathe new life into an older machine. It’ll help speed up boot times as well as program launches. Plus, with a 1TB drive like this, you’ll be able to store all of your photos and documents without using an extra external hard drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more storage deals.
If you’re replacing an old hard drive with a new solid state model, be sure to pick up this Corsair Dual SSD Mounting Bracket for $10 Prime shipped. It’ll allow you to easily mount the new smaller 2.5-inch drive in an older 3.5-inch bay.
Other storage on sale:
- WD 4TB HDD: $85 (Reg. $110) | B&H
- Toshiba X300 6TB HDD: $130 (Reg. $165) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTWVB56
- WD Red 6TB NAS HDD: $170 (Reg. $190) | Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB portable USB-C SSD: $300 (Reg. $350+)
SanDisk SSD Plus features:
- 1TB Storage Capacity
- 2.5″ / 7mm Form Factor
- SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface
- Up to 535 MB/s Sequential Read Speeds
- Up to 450 MB/s Sequential Write Speeds
- SLC Caching
- Includes Cloning Software