SanDisk’s 2TB portable USB-C SSD delivers blazing-fast speeds for $300 (Reg. $350+)

Today only, B&H offers the SanDisk 2TB Portable External USB-C Solid-State Drive for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $350 at retailers like Amazon where it has previously fallen to $300 in a limited Gold Box sale. This model sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and includes both USB-C and A cables. Great for sharing large content files like 4K video. A three-year warranty adds some extra peace of mind when toting around your gear. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
If you’re not rocking USB-C yet, save some cash and go with a more affordable Seagate 2TB portable hard drive. This model offers USB 3.0 connectivity, Mac compatibility and more. Ideal for gaming consoles or just Time Machine backups all around. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 10,700 Amazon reviewers.
SanDisk Portable External Solid-State Drive features:
- High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)
- Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)
- Shock-resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock-resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration-resistant (5g RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature(from ‐20°C to 70°C), operating temperature (from 0°C to 45°C))
- Compact and pocket-sized
- For PC and Mac users