SanDisk’s 2TB portable USB-C SSD delivers blazing-fast speeds for $300 (Reg. $350+)

Today only, B&H offers the SanDisk 2TB Portable External USB-C Solid-State Drive for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $350 at retailers like Amazon where it has previously fallen to $300 in a limited Gold Box sale. This model sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and includes both USB-C and A cables. Great for sharing large content files like 4K video. A three-year warranty adds some extra peace of mind when toting around your gear. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

If you’re not rocking USB-C yet, save some cash and go with a more affordable Seagate 2TB portable hard drive. This model offers USB 3.0 connectivity, Mac compatibility and more. Ideal for gaming consoles or just Time Machine backups all around. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 10,700 Amazon reviewers.

SanDisk Portable External Solid-State Drive features: