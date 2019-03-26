The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70

These days, there’s a lot more to worry about than just someone breaking into your home. Though a standard alarm system might feature door and window sensors, keeping an eye on the front porch isn’t quite as easy. That’s where video doorbells come in, and choosing the best isn’t always super easy. That’s why we have our favorite video doorbells listed right here from just $70.

Adding a video doorbell to your house has many benefits. You’ll be able to see who’s outside when company comes over, and also get alerts when a package thief tries to get away with your recently-purchased deals from your favorite website.

Zmodo Smart Greet – $70

This is the most budget-friendly in our lineup. Though not from a company like Arlo or Ring, Zmodo is a well-known brand to Amazon shoppers. With this camera, you’ll get 720p video through a wide-angle lens. Motion alerts are saved for the first 36 hours at no cost, and you can purchase an upgraded plan that keeps videos for 7 days. With two-way audio, you’ll be able to talk to those who are at your front door even when you’re not home.

There’s also a feature that allows you to record a voice message for the times that you’re too busy to answer the door, which can be a great bonus.

Arlo Audio Doorbell – $80

Though it doesn’t feature video, you’ll be able to use this doorbell to communicate over audio with those on your porch. If you’ve already bought into the Arlo system, this is one of the best options for you. You’ll be able to get doorbell notifications when someone presses the button and answer from your phone, tablet, or Alexa device.

The Arlo Audio Doorbell offers visitor messaging, allowing those who visit your door to leave a message so you can listen at your convenience. You also have quick responses, which mean that you can click from a list of pre-recorded messages to respond to those at your door. Plus, Arlo Audio Doorbell works with Arlo cameras, allowing you to see who’s at the door even though there’s no lens on the device itself.

Ring Video Doorbell – $100

Ring is one of the most well-known video doorbells on the market. The original Ring Video Doorbell features 720p video and allows you to use Alexa to speak to and view those on your porch. You can power in the Ring Video Doorbell with either a battery or existing wiring, making installation simple.

You get custom motion sensor areas so you’ll always be notified when there’s someone at your door, but not driving by your house. If you own other Ring cameras, this is a great way to stay within that ecosystem while still knowing exactly who’s outside.

Ring also gives you a lifetime theft protection plan, meaning if your doorbell gets stolen, they’ll replace it at no cost to you.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $200

Like the above Ring Video Doorbell, the second generation improved upon what was already there. Now you’ll get 1080p video, interchangeable faceplates, and quick-release rechargeable battery packs. You still get the same great features as above, like Alexa and the lifetime theft protection, just with higher-quality video and an easy-to-change battery.

Nest Hello – $230

The Nest Hello is for those who are already in the Nest ecosystem. You’ll get 1080p recording and integration with your current Nest devices, allowing you to build triggers for your thermostat and more with this video doorbell. There are quick responses and the alerts can be triggered by people, motion, or sound. Nest Hello can recognize family and friends and send a special alert, which is great if you’re often having loved ones stop by.

Neatmo Smart Video Doorbell – TBA

The Neatmo Smart Video Doorbell is a newcomer to the market. We went hands-on with it earlier in the year at CES 2019, and the pricing has yet to be announced. It’s one of the only doorbells so far to feature HomeKit support, which is what sets it apart from its competitors. If you’re deep in the Apple ecosystem, this is the doorbell for you, as long as you don’t mind waiting until the second half of 2019.