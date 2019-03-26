See SHAZAM! in theaters for $8 off w/ VUDU’s latest DC movie sale

VUDU is currently offering a selection of DC movies on sale with $8 off a movie ticket to see SHAZAM! in theaters. Our favorite title on sale would be Superman: The Movie for $7.99. For comparison, Google Play sells this title for $14 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Enjoy one of the original Superman classics at one of its best prices ever, plus you’ll be able to see DC’s latest masterpiece in theaters at a great discount. Plus, when you hook up Movies Anywhere, your purchase will be available on just about every streaming platform. Rated 4.5/5 stars. View all available titles here.

Don’t forget about the huge iTunes movie sale that started today. There, you’ll find $10 4K films, $1 rentals, and more for your viewing pleasure.

*Movie Certificate is good towards one admission (up to $8 total value) to see Shazam! at participating theaters in the U.S. Reward code is void if not activated by 4/15/19, and Movie Certificate is void if not used by 4/15/19 or when Shazam! is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No reproductions will be accepted. No cash value, except as required by law. No change will be provided. Internet access and printer required, and must bring printed Movie Certificate to the participating theater box office to redeem. Not valid with any other offer. One-time use only. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. If cost of movie admission is more than maximum value of the Movie Certificate, then user must pay the difference. Activate Rewards, LLC is not a sponsor or co-sponsor of this program. The use of the Movie Certificate is subject to the Terms and Policies at www.ActivateRewards.com/Shazam.