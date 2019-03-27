Amazon launches 1-day Osprey sale from $6.50: backpacks, luggage, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off select Osprey gear. There is an absolutely massive list of options in today’s sale including backpacks, document carriers, luggage and accessories from just $6.50. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are seeing a number of notable deals and even some all-time lows. Head below for our top picks from the sale.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Osprey Deals from the Sale:
- Ultralight Stuff Pack $24 (Reg. $35)
- Ozone Convertible 22″ Wheeled Luggage $180 (Reg. $300)
- Packs Ul Zipper Sack Set $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Daylite Shoulder Sling $32 (Reg. $40)
- And many more….
We also have Nike’s Brasilia Gymsack at 25% off and this hanging toiletry bag drops to $11 Prime shipped at Amazon.
Osprey Ozone 22″ Wheeled Luggage:
- 210D Nylon Shadow Box
- Easy access zippered top liquids pocket allows quick access to your toiletry kit or other small items
- With low profile handles on three sides of the Ozone it is easy to grab, pull and carry in any situation
- The convertible harness, hipbelt and suspension of the main luggage piece can be deployed to carry the Ozone Convertible where wheels can’t go