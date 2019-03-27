Amazon launches 1-day Osprey sale from $6.50: backpacks, luggage, accessories, more

- Mar. 27th 2019 8:47 am ET

Get this deal
20% off from $6.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off select Osprey gear. There is an absolutely massive list of options in today’s sale including backpacks, document carriers, luggage and accessories from just $6.50. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are seeing a number of notable deals and even some all-time lows. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Osprey Deals from the Sale:

We also have Nike’s Brasilia Gymsack at 25% off and this hanging toiletry bag drops to $11 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Osprey Ozone 22″ Wheeled Luggage:

  • 210D Nylon Shadow Box
  • Easy access zippered top liquids pocket allows quick access to your toiletry kit or other small items
  • With low profile handles on three sides of the Ozone it is easy to grab, pull and carry in any situation
  • The convertible harness, hipbelt and suspension of the main luggage piece can be deployed to carry the Ozone Convertible where wheels can’t go
Get this deal
20% off from $6.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Osprey

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard