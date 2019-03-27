These Bambusi Bamboo Cutting Boards double as serving trays: Set of 4 for $20 (Nearly 30% off)

For today only, Woot is offering a set of 4 Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cutting Boards for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 shipping fee otherwise. This set is regularly $28 or more at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This bamboo set includes one large board that measures 18 by 12 inches and 3 more smaller options that can double as serving trays. Woot ships them with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

All things considered, this is a pretty competitive price tag for a 4 set of bamboo cutting boards. However, the Freshware 3-pack goes for $11 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings as well. However, you won’t get the juice grooves and as many options when it comes to serving up snacks for guests on them.

Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cutting Boards: