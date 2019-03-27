Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale: Up to $400 off Macs, iPad Pro, Apple Watch from $199, TVs, more

Best Buy has a new 24-hour Flash Sale this morning with deals on MacBooks, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, TVs and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our favorite offer is up to $400 off various MacBook models. You can grab the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GBB/128GB for $999.99, which is down nearly $300 from the regular going rate. This is the best current price by $100. Hit up this landing page for even more MacBook deals.

There’s plenty of iPad Pro deals to go around today, headlined by up to $350 off the previous generation 10.5-inch or up to $200 off the latest 11- and 12.9-inch models. You can find these same deals over at Amazon currently.

Another standout deal is Insignia’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire TV OS for $249.99. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It features three HDMI inputs, a 50-inch 4K panel, Alexa compatibility and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include: