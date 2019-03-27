Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale: Up to $400 off Macs, iPad Pro, Apple Watch from $199, TVs, more

- Mar. 27th 2019 7:19 am ET

Best Buy has a new 24-hour Flash Sale this morning with deals on MacBooks, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, TVs and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our favorite offer is up to $400 off various MacBook models. You can grab the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GBB/128GB for $999.99, which is down nearly $300 from the regular going rate. This is the best current price by $100. Hit up this landing page for even more MacBook deals.

There’s plenty of iPad Pro deals to go around today, headlined by up to $350 off the previous generation 10.5-inch or up to $200 off the latest 11- and 12.9-inch models. You can find these same deals over at Amazon currently.

Another standout deal is Insignia’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire TV OS for $249.99. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It features three HDMI inputs, a 50-inch 4K panel, Alexa compatibility and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad Mac Apple Watch

