Get your superhero fix with up to 86% off Spider-Man, Batman, Marvel, more at ComiXology from $1

ComiXology has launched its latest round of discounts today, headlined by an up to 67% off Marvel Spider-Man sale from under $1. One of our favorites amongst the selection is Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1: Power & Responsibility for $4.99. That saves you $8 from the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen. In what is many comic fans’ favorite incarnation of Spider-Man, the graphic novel follows Peter Parker through the the perils of high school, mastering his powers and taking on villains like the Green Goblin. Shop the entire Spider-Man sale right here or head below for additional deals, other top picks and more.

Marvel fans also won’t want to miss the up to 67% off hidden gems sale, which discounts a variety of Marvel titles from under $1. There are issues containing every hero from the Hulk, to Visio, Scarlet Witch, the X-Men and more. And for DC fans, ComiXology’s 80 Years of Batman Sale takes up to 86% off a selection of the caped crusader’s top issues starting under $1.

Other top picks:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1 synopsis:

Collects Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #1-7. High school student Peter Parker finds himself the recipient of strange and amazing powers. Bullied by his classmates and targeted by the deadly Green Goblin, he learns that with great power, there must also come great responsibility.