Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off clearance with deals from just $4

Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off its clearance with code MARCH60 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Resolution Long-Sleeve Pullover is an essential for year-round wear. It’s currently on sale for just $16, which is down from its original rate of $50. This lightweight pullover is great for workouts, hikes, and more. Plus, it can be worn with joggers, khakis, jeans or shorts and it features moisture-wicking material for additional comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Summit Wrap Cardigan is a great layering piece for spring and it’s on sale for $22. For comparison, this cardigan was originally priced at $54. Style this versatile piece over spring dresses, T-shirts, tank tops and more.

Our top picks for women include:

