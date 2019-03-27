Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off clearance with deals from just $4

Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off its clearance with code MARCH60 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Resolution Long-Sleeve Pullover is an essential for year-round wear. It’s currently on sale for just $16, which is down from its original rate of $50. This lightweight pullover is great for workouts, hikes, and more. Plus, it can be worn with joggers, khakis, jeans or shorts and it features moisture-wicking material for additional comfort.
Our top picks for men include:
- Noble Down Jacket $72 (Orig. $229)
- Resolution Long-Sleeve Pullover $16 (Orig. $50)
- Convector Stretch Field Jacket $56 (Orig. $199)
- Lined Guide Commando Shorts $16 (Orig. $70)
- Daybreak Ir Full-Zip Jacket $56 (Orig. $179)
The women’s Summit Wrap Cardigan is a great layering piece for spring and it’s on sale for $22. For comparison, this cardigan was originally priced at $54. Style this versatile piece over spring dresses, T-shirts, tank tops and more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Favorite Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $5 (Orig. $25)
- Summit Wrap Cardigan $22 (Orig. $54)
- Active Pro Coolmax Socks $4 (Orig. $18)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $36 (Orig. $99)
- Downlight Stormdown Jacket $125 (Orig. $249)
