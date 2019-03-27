Grab up to 33% off gift cards from $10: Uber, Nintendo, adidas, Fanatics and more

We are back again today with some new gift card deals at up to 33% off. Today’s new deals are highlighted by Uber, but we also still have some notable offers live from adidas, the Nintendo eShop, Barnes & Noble and more. All of today’s offers come from the official PayPal eBay store and Newegg Flash with free email delivery. Head below everything.
Just a quick note here in case you missed it yesterday. The $50 adidas gift card below comes with an additional $10 credit for $50. But the add-on $10 credit will expire on April 30th, 2019, so you’ll need to make use of it before then.
Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:
- $15 Uber $10 w/ free email delivery
- $60 adidas $50 w/ free email delivery
- $50 Nintendo eShop $45 w/ free digital delivery
- $100 Barnes & Noble $95 shipped
- $50 Fanatics Gift Card $37 w/ free email delivery
- $100 Fanatics Gift Card $90 w/ free email delivery
- $100 Kansas City Steaks $80 shipped
Sam’s Club Members Only Deals Still Live:
- $100 Logan’s Roadhouse $75 shipped
- $100 Romano’s Macaroni Grill $75 shipped
- $50 Buca Di Beppo $37.50 shipped
- And many more…
Uber Gift Cards:
By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions: This card is redeemable via the Uber® app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber app. The card is not redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer isn’t responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use.