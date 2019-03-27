Amazon’s deal on this Kershaw multifunction pocket knife is a no-brainer at $7

- Mar. 27th 2019 1:25 pm ET

Amazon offers the Kershaw Cinder 1025X Multifunction Pocket Knife for $6.79 Prime shipped. That’s good for around 30% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 1.4-inch upswept tip blade made from stainless steel. A compact handle makes it easy to store on-the-go. Great for opening packages, zip-ties and stripping wire. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t scratch your itch, head over to our roundup of the best multi-tools. You’ll find top picks from just $5 including top brand names from Gerber, Leatherman and more.

Kershaw Cinder features:

  • 1.4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance
  • Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock
  • Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more
  • Compact design is easily carried in pockets, purses, backpacks, briefcases, emergency kits, on lanyards or on key chains
