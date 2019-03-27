For $159, Lenovo’s USB-C Chromebook is a bargain worth snatching up (Reg. $250)

- Mar. 27th 2019 12:42 pm ET

$159
0

Walmart is offering the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4GB/32GB 14-inch Chromebook for $159 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Headlining features of this Chromebook include USB-C connectivity, 10 hour battery life, and more. Legacy devices can be connected using USB-A and a microSD card slot empowers users to inexpensively expand storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Boost productivity with a Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse for $27. A slim design makes it a fantastic travel companion that will easily fit into most backpack pockets. Unlike many of its competitors, this mouse doesn’t require a USB dongle since it connects directly via Bluetooth. Battery life is rated to last up to one year.

Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook features:

Faster, simpler, and more secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 brings the latest Chromebook features to you—housed in a sleek, stylish, and durable slim laptop chassis in Business Black. Bringing the latest multimedia in high definition, this Chromebook features an HD display that is near-edgeless, for effortless enjoyment of your favorite multimedia content. Never slowing down and always up to date, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance via powerful processing with integrated graphics, eMMC storage, and DDR3 memory.

$159

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Chromebook

Chromebook
lenovo

About the Author