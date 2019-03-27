For $159, Lenovo’s USB-C Chromebook is a bargain worth snatching up (Reg. $250)

Walmart is offering the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4GB/32GB 14-inch Chromebook for $159 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Headlining features of this Chromebook include USB-C connectivity, 10 hour battery life, and more. Legacy devices can be connected using USB-A and a microSD card slot empowers users to inexpensively expand storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.
Boost productivity with a Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse for $27. A slim design makes it a fantastic travel companion that will easily fit into most backpack pockets. Unlike many of its competitors, this mouse doesn’t require a USB dongle since it connects directly via Bluetooth. Battery life is rated to last up to one year.
Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook features:
Faster, simpler, and more secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 brings the latest Chromebook features to you—housed in a sleek, stylish, and durable slim laptop chassis in Business Black. Bringing the latest multimedia in high definition, this Chromebook features an HD display that is near-edgeless, for effortless enjoyment of your favorite multimedia content. Never slowing down and always up to date, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance via powerful processing with integrated graphics, eMMC storage, and DDR3 memory.