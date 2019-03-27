Nerf’s Rival XVIII-6000 pummels the opposition w/ a 60-round capacity: $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 for $29.88 shipped. Also available at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With room for up to 60 rounds, this blaster equips you with everything needed to pummel the opposition. Each round fires up to 100 feet per second and an easy-load magazine will keep downtime to a minimum. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Before you pull the trigger on the Phantom above, peek at the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster for $13. It costs less than half, but does forfeit the extremely large 60 round capacity for a total of six darts in this model. Each dart shoots up to 90 feet.

Nerf Rival XVIII-6000 features:

High capacity blaster includes 60 rounds

Easy-load integrated magazine

Spring-action mechanism, trigger lock, and tactical rail

Fires rounds at 100 feet per second (30 meters per second)

Includes blaster, 60 rounds, 2 flags, and instructions. Ages 14 and up