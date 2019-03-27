Nerf’s Rival XVIII-6000 pummels the opposition w/ a 60-round capacity: $30 (Save 40%)

- Mar. 27th 2019 4:01 pm ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 for $29.88 shipped. Also available at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With room for up to 60 rounds, this blaster equips you with everything needed to pummel the opposition. Each round fires up to 100 feet per second and an easy-load magazine will keep downtime to a minimum. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Before you pull the trigger on the Phantom above, peek at the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster for $13. It costs less than half, but does forfeit the extremely large 60 round capacity for a total of six darts in this model. Each dart shoots up to 90 feet.

Nerf Rival XVIII-6000 features:

  • High capacity blaster includes 60 rounds
  • Easy-load integrated magazine
  • Spring-action mechanism, trigger lock, and tactical rail
  • Fires rounds at 100 feet per second (30 meters per second)
  • Includes blaster, 60 rounds, 2 flags, and instructions. Ages 14 and up

$30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies NERF

About the Author