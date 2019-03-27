Looking for a thoughtful gift for a special person? The Nordstrom Personalized Shop has a gift for anyone on your list and the prices start at just $7. Whether you’re looking for a present for a chef, wine connoisseur, new home owner, mother or even a friend, Nordstrom’s categorized list of items has everything you need. Head below to find our top picks from Nordstrom’s Personalized Shop.

Kitchen items

Look up your recipes in an instant with the Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Tablet Holder. This holder not only makes for a great decor piece that can be set out on your counter but it also is functional by letting you watch videos or look at recipes while in the kitchen. Its engraved detailing is stunning with whichever initial you would like and it also has luxurious marble accents. This tablet or book holder is also under $100, and priced at $65.

Another gift idea that would be great for a wine lover or new home owner is the Estate Collection Monogram Red Wine Glasses. These large wine glasses features a monogram initial that can be a first or last name as well as a large base for easy holding. Even better, this style is dishwasher safe and for a set of four glasses it’s $64.

Gifts for Women

For women, the Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Jewelry Holder is a great gift idea. The case features a zip-around design with a gorgeous pebble leather exterior. It also has five compartments inside that come out easily for extra storage. Plus, it can be personalized with an initial of your choice. Even better, it’s priced at $60.

You can also fill the jewelry box with pieces such as the Argento Vivo Personalized Large Monogram Necklace. This piece is timeless and I personally own this necklace and it features outstanding quality. It also looks great with dresses, t-shirts, sweaters and more.

Gifts for Men

A wallet is always a great gift idea, especially a personalized option. The Cathy’s Concepts Oxford Trifold Wallet lets you place an initial on the exterior and its sleek design will fit right into your back pocket. It features luxurious lambskin leather and has nine card slots as well as a interior zip pocket for storage. Plus, it’s priced at just $38.

Finally, if the man in your life is in love with accessories, the Monogram Watch Box would be a perfect gift for him. This watch box has a etched clear glass top that allows you to easily access your pieces and it comes with six slots for storage.

Which piece from the Nordstrom’s Personalized Shop is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.