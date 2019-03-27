Onkyo’s 9.2-Ch. 4K HDR receiver offers Dolby Atmos, AirPlay, & more for $399 (Reg. $500)

World Wide Stereo offers the Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel 4K AirPlay AV Receiver with Dolby Atmos for $399 shipped when you use the code MANIA at checkout. Regularly $500, this is one of the first major drops we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With this receiver, you’ll enjoy AirPlay and Chromecast, making it super simple to send content from your computer or phone to the big screen. Plus, it supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals. This receiver can also be part of your existing Sonos Home Sound System, making it the center of your smart home theater. Ratings are thin here as it’s a newer receiver, but Onkyo is a well-trusted brand.

For a more budget-friendly and easy setup, check out the VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $150 shipped. Though it doesn’t feature AirPlay, Atmos, and the other high-end features, it offers a very easy setup and simple design.

Onkyo 9.2-Ch. 4K AirPlay Receiver features: