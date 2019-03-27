Sabrent’s M.2, USB 3.1, & Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSDs give you speedy storage from $39 shipped

- Mar. 27th 2019 1:03 pm ET

0

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Sabrent M.2 PCIe NVMe internal solid state drives on sale from $39 shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick would be the 256GB Rocket M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for $38.75 when you use the code 17DACCMM at checkout. Normally over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a custom-built desktop or laptop that uses an M.2 NVMe drive, this is a great storage upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars. If you need more space, head below for other options.

Nomad Base Station

For mass storage at home, don’t forget about the Synology DS218j 2-Bay NAS at $140 shipped. It’ll hold two hard drives and gives you the ability to expand your storage as your needs grow.

Other Sabrent NVMe drives on sale:

Sabrent Rocket M.2 NVMe PCie SSD features:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
  • PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

