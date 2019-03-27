Sabrent’s M.2, USB 3.1, & Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSDs give you speedy storage from $39 shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Sabrent M.2 PCIe NVMe internal solid state drives on sale from $39 shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick would be the 256GB Rocket M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for $38.75 when you use the code 17DACCMM at checkout. Normally over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a custom-built desktop or laptop that uses an M.2 NVMe drive, this is a great storage upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars. If you need more space, head below for other options.
For mass storage at home, don’t forget about the Synology DS218j 2-Bay NAS at $140 shipped. It’ll hold two hard drives and gives you the ability to expand your storage as your needs grow.
Other Sabrent NVMe drives on sale:
- 512GB Rocket M.2: $70 (Reg. $80)
- w/ code 12AALLA9
- 256GB Rocket Pro USB 3.1: $70 (Reg. $80)
- w/ code 15VSH2TD
- 512GB Rocket Pro USB 3.1: $100 (Reg. $118)
- w/ code 15VSH2TD
- 256GB Rocket XTRM Thunderbolt 3: $123 (Reg. $150)
- w/ code 18VAEIYR
- 1TB Rocket M.2: $124.50 (Reg. $150)
- w/ copde 17DACCMM
- 1TB Rocket Pro USB 3.1: $159.50 (Reg. $190)
- w/ code 16NXHKGH
- 512GB Rocket XTRM Thunderbolt 3: $168 (Reg. $200)
- w/ code 16NXHKGH
- 1TB Rocket XTRM Thunderbolt 3: $199 (Reg. $240)
- w/ code 17DACCMM
- 2TB Rocket M.2: $289 (Reg. $340)
- w/ code 15VSH2TD
- 2TB Rocket Pro USB 3.1: $300 (Reg. $385)
- w/ code 22BPOXQJ
- 2TB Rocket XTRM Thunderbolt 3: $350 (Reg. $427)
- w/ code 18VAEIYR
Sabrent Rocket M.2 NVMe PCie SSD features:
- M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
- PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
- Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
- Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
- Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.
