Save $30 on Synology’s DS218j 2-Bay NAS and kickstart your home backup server at $140 shipped

- Mar. 27th 2019 8:54 am ET

Newegg offers the Synology DiskStation DS218j 2-Bay NAS for $139.99 shipped when code EMCTWVC27 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at retailers like Amazon and B&H, comes within $4 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked in a few months. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server. Nearly 240 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Need drives to fill your new NAS? Western Digital’s line of Red Hard Drives are one of our favorites and built for always-on applications like NAS, servers and the like. Picking up two 2TB drives would be our recommendation, as it gets you started with plenty of storage.

If you’re looking for a slightly more capable two-bay NAS, then consider Synology’s DS218play instead. We recently took a hands-on look and found it to be a more than capable entry-level option for Time Machine backups and more.

Synology DiskStation DS218j 2-Bay NAS features:

  • 2 x 3.5/2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD Drive Bays
  • 1.3 GHz Realtek Marvell Armada Dual-Core
  • 512MB of DDR3 RAM
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
  • RAID 0, 1, Basic, Hybrid, and JBOD
  • Sequential Reads up to 113 MB/s
  • Sequential Writes up to 112 MB/s
  • Hardware Encryption Engine
  • Synology DiskStation Manager OS

