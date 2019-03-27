Get a workout at home w/ the Stamina ATS Air Rower for $200 (Reg. up to $300)

Today only, Woot offers the Stamina ATS Air Rower in Red/Black for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be added to your total otherwise. As a comparison, it regularly sells for up to $300 and is currently at Amazon for $280. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not crazy about heading to the gym, this air rower is a great way to get in a workout at home. According to the specs, it “activates 85% of the body’s muscular system to burn calories and fat faster.” Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Consider going with a pair of resistance bands instead for a different kind of workout. This is an easy way to work leg muscles in just about any setting without breaking the bank.

Stamina ATS Air Rower features: