Timbuk2’s Medium Co-Pilot Luggage w/ MacBook pocket drops to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

- Mar. 27th 2019 3:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Medium Co-Pilot Luggage Roller in Gray for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down from its regular rate of up to $140 and the best price we’ve seen in over three months. This luggage is perfect for trips and it has a padded 13-inch MacBook compartment for convenience. It also features two large compartments for essentials and can be used as a carry-on bag, too. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Timbuk2’s Medium Co-Pilot Roller Luggage features:

  • Clamshell construction makes for easy packing and organizing
  • Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries
  • Integrated ID window for fast, clear identification
  • Padded front zipper pocket fits up to 13-inch MacBook

