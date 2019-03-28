As of this writing, Amazon has over 130 private labels to its name and they span a wide range of categories. Here, we’ll be focusing on Amazon’s foray into the household goods space. We already took a look at its grocery brand Solimo, and the vast AmazonBasics line has been featured quite a bit on 9to5Toys already. Head below to learn what the other Amazon private label household brands have available for your perusal.

Presto!: Cleaning supplies & paper goods

Originally a line that was strictly laundry detergent, Presto! has since expanded to also include dish cleaners, hand soaps, and paper goods. That last addition is one that has really helped propel the brand into relevance as Presto! Toilet Paper was one of the highest-selling products over the holiday season at Amazon. Meanwhile, its paper towels were the fifth most-sold in 2018, just right under Brawny and beating out Scott. Presto! multiplying its market share eighty-fold certainly helped.

What’s worth buying?

The Presto! Mega Roll Ultra-Soft Toilet Paper has well over 6,000 reviews, with over three-quarters of them being 5-star. Why do consumers think so highly of it? Many claim that the quality of Presto! is comparable to Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, but at a better value. Right now it’s $17 for the Presto! 308-sheet 24-roll pack (via Subscribe & Save), while Charmin offers fewer sheets per roll (284) for closer to $25 at Walmart.

Pinzon: Sheets and towels

Linens brand Pinzon is one of Amazon’s oldest private labels, having launched 10 years ago. While Amazon has greatly expanded its portfolio of brands since, Pinzon is considered one of the first — if not the first — to be quietly introduced to the online shopping masses. Here, you’ll find bed sheets ranging from luxurious cotton to comfy flannel, as well as organic cotton bath towels, among other linens.

What’s worth buying?

The Pinzon Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set boasts a 4.2/5 stars rating from more than 7,000 shoppers. At $25 or less, it includes two each of bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. The most positive reviews say these towels are soft and last a good while. On the flip side, some question the validity of the “Egyptian Cotton” moniker. Still, most customers are pleased with the quality for what is a relatively inexpensive set of towels available in a wide variety of colors.

Keep in mind that you can save a few dollars if you don’t care about what type of cotton your towels are spun from if you opt for this $20 AmazonBasics 6-piece set instead.

Mama Bear: Diapers and other baby products

Over a year ago, Amazon unveiled its Mama Bear diapers. After a quiet launch, the brand now also features baby wipes, food, and supplements. It’s not a very vast line of products, and there is some mild overlap with another private label in Amazon Elements, which also has baby wipes. However, Mama Brand is still quite new, so it may be worth watching for new product releases under this label in the future.

What’s worth buying?

Mama Bear diapers were initially released on an invite-only basis back in late 2017. The aforementioned Amazon Elements was the in-house brand that provided diapers until they were discontinued in 2015. Mama Bear diapers have over 3,000 reviews and are rated 4/5 stars. Parents like that these are fragrance-free, have an effective wetness indicator, and — oh yeah — they’re affordable. For instance, a 32-pack of newborn diapers goes for $5.50 with Subscribe & Save. The comparable name-brand Pampers costs $9 for a 31-pack at Target.

Why consider Amazon private label household brands?

You may have picked up on a common theme here: affordability. Amazon private labels are basically the site’s answer to the generic brands you find at your favorite brick-and-mortar. Purchasing in-house brands is a great way to save money on commonly-used goods.

Of course, the question of quality naturally comes to mind here. While not every product will be a winner and fall into that “you get what you pay for” category, Amazon’s private label household brands boast plenty of 4+ star reviews from satisfied customers. As we mentioned in our Solimo piece, personal preferences will help shape your definition of “good quality” when it comes to these products.

In the case of Presto! and Solimo, these grocery brands promise a full refund if you’re not satisfied with your purchase, which makes for a solid safety net if you’re on the fence about trying either of them out.

Now over to you…

Have you used products from any of the brands above? If not, would you consider giving them a try? Share your thoughts and stories in the comments.