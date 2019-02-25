As Amazon continues to grow, so does its portfolio of in-house brands. It makes sense, after all, for one of the largest retailers in the world to seek more ways to further entrench itself in the everyday lives of consumers. Amazon has obviously made its presence felt in the grocery space with its AmazonFresh delivery service, ownership of the Whole Foods supermarket chain, and regular Subscribe & Save offers that often undercut brick-and-mortar deals. Here, however, we’re going to take a closer look at one of Amazon’s lesser-known endeavors, the Solimo brand, which includes everything from coffee and flavored drinks, to body soap and laundry detergent.

What is Solimo?

In Amazon’s own words:

Our Solimo line offers a variety of everyday goods at a just-right price. Cart to finish, we help you shop simply and get on with your day. And should you not be satisfied with your purchase, we’ll be sure to make it right.

To clarify that last line, Amazon promises a full refund, no returns needed, if you’re not happy with what you received. It’s unclear what the grace period is for this guarantee, but for anyone who is hesitant to try a generic brand — even if it is owned by Amazon — this gives them a little peace of mind.

How vast is the Solimo brand?

In a word: very.

As of now, there are over 500 products with the Solimo label attached, per this landing page. It hits almost every key shopping list category such as grocery & gourmet food, personal care, household supplies, and even pet goods.

Taking a closer look at popular Solimo products

Among a line that boasts hundreds of products, there are bound to be those that stand out from the rest (for better or worse). We’re going to explore five of the more popular Solimo-brand items to see how they stack against their more mainstream counterparts.

Solimo Pasta Sauce 24-oz. Jar 6-Pack

Available in five flavors, Solimo Pasta Sauce comes in plastic jars instead of the traditional glass. It contains no high-fructose corn syrup and is certified gluten free. Right now it’s only $9 shipped after an on-page coupon and Subscribe & Save. That amounts to around $1.55 per jar. Organicville Gluten Free Marinara Sauce runs about $4 per 24-oz. jar at Walmart, while a single jar of the more mainstream Prego Traditional Pasta Sauce is closer to $2 there.

While you’re getting a decent value, monetarily speaking, the top reviews are somewhat critical. Unsatisfied customers claim that Solimo Pasta Sauce lacks flavor and is too thin. Still, it hasn’t stopped the Tomato Basil variation from becoming the #1 best-selling canned & jarred tomato sauce.

Solimo Body Wash with Colloidal Oatmeal 18-oz. Bottle 4-Pack

The star ingredient in this body wash, colloidal oatmeal, is meant to calm and soothe the skin while maintaining moisture. When it comes to oat-based skincare Aveeno is often the first brand that comes to mind, and it’s not particularly cheap. A single bottle of the Aveeno 18-oz. Oat Body Wash goes for around $7 at Walmart. However, the Solimo variation is $16 shipped after Subscribe & Save; that works out to $4 per bottle.

Better yet, people love it. With a 4.7/5 star rating, reviews say this soap lathers well and has a scent that’s not overbearing.

Solimo Anticavity Fluoride Rinse 18-oz. Bottle 4-Pack

Solimo’s alcohol-free minty mouthwash is considered comparable to the ACT Anticavity Fluoride Rinse. While you can find the name-brand ACT mouthwash for $3.50 at Walmart, a 4-pack of the Solimo brand rinse is $10 shipped after an on-page coupon and Subscribe & Save. That breaks down to $2.50 per bottle.

The one major drawback of the Solimo Anticavity Fluoride Rinse is that it lacks the self-measuring lid found on the ACT bottle. Still, Solimo’s minty mouthwash is rated 4.3/5 stars, with plenty of shoppers considering it an effective, less expensive alternative to the name-brand.

Solimo Sweet Potato & Duck Jerky Dog Treats 2-lb. Bag

Containing no added wheat, corn, soy, or gluten, these dog treats are deemed similar to the name-brand Cadet Dog Treat Wraps. You can find a 1.75-ounce bag of the Cadet-brand treats for $18 with Subscribe & Save at Amazon right now. Meanwhile, a 2-pound bag of Solimo dog treats is $15 shipped after on-page coupon and Subscribe & Save. Straight up, Amazon offers a better value here for its own brand.

How are the reviews for the Solimo-brand treats? They’re excellent, boasting a 4.6/5 star rating from nearly 200 customers. However, the fact that these treats are produced in China gives some pet owners pause.

Solimo Laundry Detergent Pacs Fresh Scent 120-Count

Amazon’s answer to the popular Tide Pods, these detergent pacs are deemed safe for both standard and high-efficiency washing machines. You can buy 120 Solimo Laundry Detergent Pacs for $17 shipped via Subscribe & Save. That’s a dollar less than picking up a 72-count of Tide Pods from Walmart.

Most of the nearly 80 Amazon shoppers are pleased with these Solimo-brand laundry pods, as they tout a 3.9/5 star rating. Opinions are mixed on the potency of the “Fresh Scent,” but overall, many consumers find it to be a suitable substitute to Tide Pods at a much better value.

Should you go with Solimo?

We’ve merely scratched the surface in our observation of the products above. One commonality they all share is that they do provide a better value compared to more-established, name-brand options. Quality, of course, tends to vary and opinions will somewhat be based on your preferences.

But remember — you’re welcome to a full refund should you not be satisfied with anything you try under the Solimo umbrella. If you’ve been curious about Amazon’s in-house grocery brand, a money-back guarantee like this is certainly a good safety net to have here.

If you end up enjoying the Solimo products you do try, the payoff in transitioning to those items for long-term will be lower grocery bills along with fewer trips required to the supermarket, which can also potentially save you money on gas or public transit.

Now over to you…

Have you ever used any Solimo products? What has your experience with them been like? Share your stories with us in the comments. And remember to keep an eye on Solimo deals here at 9to5Toys.