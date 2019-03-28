Never hit something in reverse again w/ this wireless backup camera kit for $91 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wireless Backup Camera with Mirror for $90.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6YKZWTSP at checkout. Regularly $140, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This kit makes it simple to add a backup camera to your vehicle. It’s wireless, meaning that you won’t have to try and run a cable from the back of your car all the way to the front. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’re looking for an alternative that requires less setup, check out the new Garmin BC 40 backup camera. It’s Garmin’s brand-new offering that works with its already-existing GPS lineup as a display.
AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera w/ Mirror features:
- Simply bind the mirror to your existing one without choosing different model of brackets. Hide bracket behind the license plate, no need to drill hole.Wireless transmitter takes the place of complicated long video cables.
- 6 High Brightness LEDs will automatically turn on/off according to environment light intensity. Digital high-definition image processor will present superior night vision for you. IP68 water-proof standard allows you to drive at ease even at rainy days.
- You can install it anywhere near the reversing light. Suitable for most cars,vans,camping cars, trucks even RVs.No any interference with other wireless devices, it can ensure you have stable and high resolution image.
- A lot of efforts into straps and mirror thinkness to make sure it will perfectly match the vehicle. Auto adjusting brightness 4.3″ LCD monitor display, no issues like dazzling or glaring.
- With AUTO-VOX Transmitter, you don’t need to charge your monitor from the car battery. All you need is just to plug the car charger into your car cigarette lighter.