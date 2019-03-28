Never hit something in reverse again w/ this wireless backup camera kit for $91 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wireless Backup Camera with Mirror for $90.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6YKZWTSP at checkout. Regularly $140, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This kit makes it simple to add a backup camera to your vehicle. It’s wireless, meaning that you won’t have to try and run a cable from the back of your car all the way to the front. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an alternative that requires less setup, check out the new Garmin BC 40 backup camera. It’s Garmin’s brand-new offering that works with its already-existing GPS lineup as a display.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera w/ Mirror features: