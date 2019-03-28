This 34-piece Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Set is a perfect home tool kit: $52.50 (Reg. $69+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 34-piece Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Home Tool Kit (BDCD120VA) for $52.40 shipped. This model is regularly $69 or more at Walmart and Amazon, and today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is a great chance to bring an affordable project kit home for DIY gigs. This is a 20-volt MAX lithium-ion drill driver with a built-in LED work light, battery, charger, storage bag, 10 1-inch driving bits, nine 2-inch driving bits, six drilling bits, four socket bits, utility knife, tape measure, 6-inch level and a magnetic bit holder. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you don’t need to whole kit, the Black + Decker BDCDD12C model is great alternative at just over $29 shipped. While it doesn’t include all the bonus goodies like the kit above, it does have everything you need for basic jobs like the battery and charger. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more tool deals.

Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Home Tool Kit: