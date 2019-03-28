Try the Clif Mojo Salty Sweet Snack Bars: 12-packs for $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

- Mar. 28th 2019 4:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Clif Mojo Bar Salty Sweet Salted Caramel Flow Snack Bars for $6.97. Clip the on-page 50% off coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15.50, this is more than 50% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. The Mojo bars have organic nuts, grains, and seeds as well as other “high-quality, nutritious, non-GMO ingredients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers. Head below for deals on other flavors.

While the totals are slightly different for each flavor, you’ll also find a 50% off coupon on the Fingerpickin’ Barbeque and Honey Srirocka options.

We also have a 12-pack of Soylent Cafe Chai Meal Replacement Drinks for $27 (Reg. $40). Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you money.

Clif Mojo Bar Salted Caramel Flow Snack Bars:

  • CLIF MOJO Salted Caramel Flow Salty Sweet Bar is like an 808 on your taste buds. With a salted caramel-flavored backing track and steady beats of nuts and chocolate chunks, this bar turns snack time all the way up.
  • GIVE SNACK TIME A REMIX: No more boring bars. MOJO brings bold, unexpected flavors and textures to snacking with high-quality, nutritious, non-GMO ingredients.
  • BOLD, UNEXPECTED FLAVORS: Mix it up in a whole new way with a little sizzle of sriracha, a pinch of chipotle pepper, the sweet, smooth flavor of salted caramel, or crunchy pretzel pieces in creamy peanut butter.
  • REAL, RECOGNIZABLE FOODS: Chew on a blend of high-quality ingredients like organic nuts, grains, and seeds.

