The Creality Ender-3 3D Printer w/ LCD display is down to $180 at Amazon (Reg. $230+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $179.99 shipped. Regularly between $220 and $250, today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Features include a 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8-inch build volume, CNC-machined Y-axis mounting slot, LCD display and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More details below.

We are also seeing some notable offers on Creality 3D printers at the international retailer AliExpress. While I would personally prefer the peace of mind of an Amazon purchase, even if its slightly more expensive, you might find some similar models for less there today. Hit up this landing page to check out the options.

Either way, be sure to check out our feature on the best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear.

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer: