Stay cool this summer w/ Dyson’s bladeless AM07 tower fan for $300 ($100 off)

Best Buy offers the Dyson AM07 Tower Fan for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Amazon, this is a match for our last mention in new condition and is the best available. For comparison, we have seen it around $125 in refurbished condition in the past, but this is the lowest that we’ve tracked for it new. Dyson’s AM07 bladeless fan offers 10 different airflow settings and a sleep timer. Warmer weather is just around the corner, so be ready to circulate your air and stay cool with this highly-rated fan. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to stay on the Dyson train, we’ve got the company’s V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $197 shipped today. This is a great way to keep the house clean in this upcoming spring season.

Dyson Air Multiplier AM07 Tower Fan features: