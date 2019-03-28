Today only, Element’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV w/ Fire OS is down to $500 (Orig. $900)

Today only, Woot offers the Element 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $499.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $900 but has since been discontinued following the holiday season. Today’s deal is $150 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. With built-in Fire TV functionality, this model delivers access to Alexa and all of your favorite streaming services. Additionally, four HDMI inputs guarantee enough connectivity for all of your favorite devices. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

With plenty of inputs, you’ll want to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. Grab a three-pack of top-rated cables over at Amazon for around $10 and be ready to attach gaming consoles, set-top boxes and more. This bundle even includes cable management ties and a 90-degree adapter for those tricky setups.

Element 65-inch 4K UHDTV features: