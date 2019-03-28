First Alert’s $36 Z-Wave Smoke Alarm sends alerts to your smartphone (Reg. $45)

Amazon is currently offering the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $35.90 shipped. Normally selling for around $45, today’s offer knocks 20% off and beats our previous mention by a few cents. It’s also the second lowest price all-time and the best we’ve tracked in a year. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone, set automations and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 720 customers and we just recently recommended it as a notable option for bolstering your smart home security.

If you’re in the market to grow your Z-Wave smart home and First Alert’s Smoke Alarm is just a first step, be sure to check out the best hubs, switches, sensors and more to kick start your setup.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

Help keep your family safe with this battery-operated smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm. This easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm connects with other Z-Wave compatible alarms and a Z-Wave hub (sold separately)

Integrated wireless alarm system is Iris compatible to send you mobile alerts and emails, so you’re aware of dangers after the alarm is activated, whether you’re home or away