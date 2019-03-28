At $69, Fitbit’s Alta Fitness Tracker is an affordable way to monitor sleep and more (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker in Black for $69 shipped. That’s good for a 31% discount from the going rate at Best Buy or Target, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Fitbit Alta brings with it an arsenal of fitness tracking capabilities while still entering at an affordable price point. It can monitor sleep, steps, calories burned and more. Plus, relay notifications from your smartphone, all with five days of battery on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,000 shoppers.

A great way to put your savings to work from today’s sale is by grabbing a different band starting at around $5 on Amazon to mix up your new fitness tracker’s style.

Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker features:

Track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes

See stats and time with a bright OLED tap display

Battery life up to 5 days (varies with use and other factors)

Automatically track how long and how well you sleep, and set a silent, vibrating alarm

Get call, text and calendar notifications at a glance when phone is nearbySyncs with Mac OS X 106 and up, iPhone 4S and later, iPad 3 gen and later, Android 43 and later, and Windows 10 devices

Personalize with interchangeable metal, leather and classic bands (sold separately)