Garmin’s 7-inch smart GPS navigates without data for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $250, Amazon now sells it for around $210 in new condition and third-party retailers there offer it for $135 in refurbished condition. This GPS features a near-7-inch display, lifetime maps and traffic. It also packs smart features like TripAdvisor. Plus, it connects to your phone so you can take calls without having to use a headset or your car’s built-in speakers. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you’d rather just use your iPhone or Galaxy as a GPS, this highly-rated iOttie mount not only holds your device at eye level but also wirelessly charges it so you’re never out of power for $37 shipped at Amazon.

