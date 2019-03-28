HP’s 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor boosts productivity and immersion for $160 (Save $70)

Staples is offering the HP 27-inch Curved 1080p WLED Monitor (HP27SC1) for $159.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a gorgeous curved appearance and 178-degree viewing angles, this display is an elegant way to boost productivity at work or immersion while being entertained. Its screen is also antiglare, making it a great fit for bright spaces. Although it’s curved, you’ll still be able to mount this monitor thanks to the nifty adapter that comes in the box. Input options include both HDMI and DisplayPort. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Streamline your office by mounting your gorgeous new monitor. The VIVO Monitor Arm Mount is $26, supports both 75 and 100mm VESA-compatible monitors, and has clips for keeping cables nice and tidy. I have my monitor mounted and love the flexibility and clean look that it offers.

HP 27-inch Curved WLED Monitor features: