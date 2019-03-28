Make a splash this summer with the Intex Inflatable Water Slide for $60 (Reg. up to $100)

- Mar. 28th 2019 10:50 am ET

$60
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Water Slide Play Center for $59.69 shipped. Also at Jet for this price, while it’s a few dollars more from Target. It’s $88 at Home Depot and $100 at Walmart. Amazon had been charging as much as $80 over the last few months before dropping to this all-time low price. This inflatable slide is an easy way to turn your backyard into a water park. Just attach your garden hose to it for the side sprayers to take effect. Over 50% of the 350+ reviews are 4+/5 stars.

If you don’t quite have room in your yard for an inflatable slide, consider going with this Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler Toy for $17 instead. 

Intex Inflatable Water Slide Play Center:

  • Featuring fun wave graphics, 5 air chambers, 6 heavy duty handles, and sturdy 20 gauge vinyl construction
  • Includes repair patch
  • 176 maximum weight limit. Dimensions: 10’11” L x 6’9″ W x 3’10” H
Toys & Hobbies intex

