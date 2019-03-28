Pick up an iPhone 6s with prepaid service for $150, or a used iPhone SE at $115

- Mar. 28th 2019 9:34 am ET

Walmart offers Apple’s iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk Pre-Paid Service for $149.99 shipped. Originally $749, pre-paid providers like Boost are asking $300 for similar models. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip.

Meanwhile, over at BidAllies via eBay you can grab a used iPhone SE 64GB for $114.99 shipped. That’s the best offer we can currently find by around $50. It is in used condition, but still a solid price for a kid or grandparent in need of a device. The usual return policy does apply here at eBay.

Apple iPhone 6s features:

  • 4.7″ Retina HD Display
  • 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip
  • 12MP iSight Camera
  • Compatible with iOS 11
  • FaceTime® HD camera
  • Touch ID
  • 4K Video Recording
  • GPS with Navigation Capability
  • Siri – Your intelligent assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Wi-Fi Calling

