Pick up an iPhone 6s with prepaid service for $150, or a used iPhone SE at $115

Walmart offers Apple’s iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk Pre-Paid Service for $149.99 shipped. Originally $749, pre-paid providers like Boost are asking $300 for similar models. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip.

Meanwhile, over at BidAllies via eBay you can grab a used iPhone SE 64GB for $114.99 shipped. That’s the best offer we can currently find by around $50. It is in used condition, but still a solid price for a kid or grandparent in need of a device. The usual return policy does apply here at eBay.

Apple iPhone 6s features: