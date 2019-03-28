Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display is perfect for any kitchen or office at $76.50 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Trusted seller VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals offers the Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $75.65 shipped in refurbished condition. Note: The discount is reflected in your cart. Originally $250, the Smart Display is on sale for $150 in new condition right now at Best Buy and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I have the Google Home Hub on my desk, which is great for smaller applications, but the Lenovo Smart Display is perfect for kitchens or bedrooms. It features a larger speaker and bigger screen, making it great for watching Chromecast content on or listening to tunes while you’re cooking. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Not sure which Smart Display to buy? We’ve got a handy guide to help you decide.

If you’re more in the Alexa camp, then check out this comparison with all of Amazon’s best smart devices. It lays out the options you have from ones with displays to budget-friendly speakers for every room.

Lenovo Smart Display featurse: