Keep food fresher for longer with the Mueller Vacuum Sealer at $40 (Save $20)

Home Moderne (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the Mueller Vacuum Sealer for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this item. If you’re still using zipper baggies to preserve your food, level up and get a vacuum sealer instead for longer-lasting freshness. You can even use this machine to reseal bottles of oil, vinegar, and wine thanks to the included cork stopper. This comes with five medium vacuum bags plus one extra-long vacuum bag roll to help get you started. Rated 4.7/5 stars. It’s also a #1 best-seller in Fondue Forks & Utensils for some reason.

While the above vacuum sealer does include bags, it’s not a bad idea to put your savings toward some extras. These Nutri-Lock Vacuum Sealer Bag 2-pack Bundles start at $18 and come in a variety of sizes.

Mueller Vacuum Sealer: