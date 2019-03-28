Today only, Seagate’s 500GB SSD nearly reaches its low at $60 (Reg. $70+), more from $35

Today only, Woot is offering the Seagate Barracuda 500GB Internal 2.5-inch Solid State Drive for $59.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime are charged an extra $6 for delivery. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a price that we’ve found to only have been beaten once before. Whether it be a previous generation MacBook, gaming PC, or console, this drive will provide increases to speed and overall reliability when replacing standard HDDs. For ages people have been talking up beefy CPUs for performance increases, but solid state storage will get you much further when it comes to everyday tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Woot is also selling the Seagate Barracuda 250GB Internal Solid State Drive for $34.99 Prime shipped. (Non-members pay an extra $6 for delivery.) It’s recently dropped to around $40 at Amazon, but was fetching over $50 there less than a month ago. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked. This one is also rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for more storage? A hybrid drive is an excellent way to boost speeds for the about the same cost. Seagate’s 1TB FireCuda Hybrid Drive is $63, providing you with double the storage for a mere few bucks more. I use one of these for a one of my game systems, now my loading screens are always beating out my friends’ consoles.

Seagate Barracuda 500GB SSD features: