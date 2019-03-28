Sengled’s Element 3-bulb Smart Lighting Starter Kit comes with a free Echo Dot at $50 ($100 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sengled Element Classic Three Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit plus a third generation Echo Dot for $49.99 shipped. The Echo Dot will be automatically added to your cart. Picking up three bulbs would usually run you $50 at Amazon, but with the added Alexa speaker value, today’s offer saves you $50. While we’ve seen similar deals in the past, this is the first time we’ve seen three bulbs paired with the new Echo Dot at this price. Sengled’s smart lights are compatible with a wide range of platforms like Alexa and Assistant. Plus with the bundled Echo Dot, you’ll be able to start voice-controlling them right out of the box. This smart home starter set carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Sengled Element Smart Bulb Starter Kit features:

Add lighting control to your smart home platform with this Sengled bulb three-pack plus hub. The hub controls up to 64 smart bulbs, turning them on or off and dimming them in response to app or voice assistant commands and programs. This Sengled bulb three-pack plus hub includes classic A19-style bulbs for compatibility with most home fixtures.