Need more storage? B&H has you covered w/ a big WD hard drive sale starting at $70

B&H currently has a number of Western Digital portable and desktop hard drives on sale with free shipping for all. You will need to apply a promo code in some instances to lock-in your savings. Our top pick is the 3TB portable model for $69.99 shipped when promo code BACKUPSRP is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low. With Mac and PC compatibility and a small footprint, this hard drive is perfect for Time Machine backups or toting around important documents or files. It’s also ideal for extra hard drive space when used with a Xbox One or PlayStation. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more storage deals.
Additional WD storage offers at B&H:
- 4TB External HDD for PS4: $92 (Reg. $110)
- w/ code BACKUPSRP
- 6TB Desktop External HDD: $100 (Reg. $120)
- 8TB Desktop External HDD: $140 (Reg. $160)
- 10TB Elements Desktop HDD: $160 (Reg. $200)
- w/ code BACKUPSRP
The Elements drive quickly backs up and retrieves files by utilizing USB 3.0 technology and draws power from a USB bus-powered port on your device, meaning that it requires no other additional external power source. Automatic data backups have also been simplified with free software that lets you create scheduled backup times. The WD Elements drive is protected by a limited 2-year worldwide warranty and a micro-USB to USB Type-A cable is included.