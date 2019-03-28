Need more storage? B&H has you covered w/ a big WD hard drive sale starting at $70

B&H currently has a number of Western Digital portable and desktop hard drives on sale with free shipping for all. You will need to apply a promo code in some instances to lock-in your savings. Our top pick is the 3TB portable model for $69.99 shipped when promo code BACKUPSRP is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low. With Mac and PC compatibility and a small footprint, this hard drive is perfect for Time Machine backups or toting around important documents or files. It’s also ideal for extra hard drive space when used with a Xbox One or PlayStation. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more storage deals.

Additional WD storage offers at B&H: