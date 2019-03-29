Amazon’s top-rated portable photo studio hits all-time low at $95 (Reg. $135)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio for $95.03 shipped. Regularly $135 or more, today’s deal is $23 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. This all-in-one kit delivers a portable lighting studio that’s perfect for prosumers looking to capture product images and more. It features a 3-door system that helps maximizes flexibility and angles. Additionally, lights “are positioned for optimum contrast, and provide 5600k daylight balanced LEDs.” Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 800 Amazon customers.
If you’re looking for a more traditional option, consider this best-selling light studio for around $50. You won’t find the same portable design showcased in our featured deal, but it’s still a solid value for anyone looking to jump start a photography business.
AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio features:
- No assembly required with set-up in less than a minute; Collapses into a thin, portable, and durable portfolio case.
- Measures 25” x 30” x 25” to fit a variety of product sizes; Includes power supply, user manual, and pre-installed removable bright-white backdrop.
- High output built-in LED lights for handheld photography with a camera or smartphone. Lights are positioned for optimum contrast, and provide 5600k daylight balanced LEDs with high Color Rendering Index (CRI) for consistent color. An extra light provides directional light modelling like in a photo studio, giving better highlights, contrast, and shape to product images.