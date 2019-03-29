Save up to $120/year by buying your own DOCSIS 3.0 modem at $50 shipped (Reg. up to $80)

NeweggFlash offers the ASUS DOCSIS 3.0 High-Speed Cable Modem (CM-16) for $49.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBJ77 at checkout. Regularly $80 at Newegg and $74 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’re currently renting a modem from your Internet provider, buying your own can save you up to $120 per year. Just be sure to check with your provider to make sure this modem is compatible before purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking to also upgrade your Wi-Fi game, we’ve got the TP-Link Archer A7 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router for $47 shipped. Since the above modem doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi, this is a great add-on.

ASUS DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features: