Save up to $120/year by buying your own DOCSIS 3.0 modem at $50 shipped (Reg. up to $80)

- Mar. 29th 2019 3:38 pm ET

$50
NeweggFlash offers the ASUS DOCSIS 3.0 High-Speed Cable Modem (CM-16) for $49.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBJ77 at checkout. Regularly $80 at Newegg and $74 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’re currently renting a modem from your Internet provider, buying your own can save you up to $120 per year. Just be sure to check with your provider to make sure this modem is compatible before purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking to also upgrade your Wi-Fi game, we’ve got the TP-Link Archer A7 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router for $47 shipped. Since the above modem doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi, this is a great add-on.

ASUS DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features:

  • DOCSIS 3.0 16×4 cable modem certified by Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (legacy Time Warner Cable and Charter) and Cox
  • Save up to $120 per year on rental fees by owning your own cable modem
  • Supports downstream of up to 686Mbps and upstream of up to 131Mbps
  • Pairs perfectly with ASUS signature routers such as RT-AC68U and RT-AC66U (router not included, separate purchase required for WiFi connectivity)
  • Five front-facing LED indicators easily reveal the status and signal strength of the cable modem
Newegg Asus

