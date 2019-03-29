Beat the average price and score 65 hours of graphic design training

For anyone with a creative streak, graphic design makes a great career choice. The Complete Learn to Design Bundle helps you jump into this rewarding niche, with 10 courses and over 65 hours of video content. Right now, you can beat the average price and score all of the training at 9to5Toys Specials.

From social media headers to digital brochures, there are countless well-paid projects out there for skilled designers. If you want to take advantage of the demand, this bundle can help you get up to speed.

Through hands-on lessons, you learn how to edit images in Photoshop, design logos in Illustrator, and create magazines using InDesign. The videos help you to master the key tools of each app while you work on fun projects.

The bundle also covers basic graphic design theory, plus branding, typography, and more. You should come away with all the necessary skills for landing your first design clients, along with a great starter portfolio.

You can pay whatever you like for Learn Canva from an Expert Designer. Simply beat the average price paid to unlock the full Complete Learn to Design Bundle.