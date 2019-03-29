Pick up the top-rated ciao baby! Portable High Chair for $48 via Amazon (Reg. $60+)

- Mar. 29th 2019 7:33 am ET

$48
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the ciao! baby Portable High Chair for Travel at $47.99 shipped in black. That’s down 20% or more from retailers like Buy Buy Baby and the second best offer that we have tracked at Amazon. Portable high chairs are a must for any new parent, and this option from ciao! baby is certainly worth checking out. Trust me, I know first-hand as a new father, it’s a good investment to make. Best of all? The built-in tray can be easily cleaned after use. A win for everyone. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a 10-pack of bibs for $10. It never hurts to have a few extra bibs on hand. This 10-pack includes machine washable, snap-on bibs, which will be a great compliment to your new portable high chair.

ciao! baby Portable High Chair features:

Ciao! Baby Portable Travel High Chair, Black The ciao! baby?portable high chair goes with you anywhere -picnics, camping, vacations, tailgating, and grandma’s house. – All one piece and requires no assembly; Easily unfolds, locks into place, and folds back up in seconds – Lightweight and flexible design; weighs only 8lbs – Durable material with a clear vinyl tray cover that easily wipes clean; Built-in cup holder – Comfortable lap belt securely holds child; Meets ASTM high chair standards Recommended Age/Weight/Height: up to 3 years.

$48

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ciao baby

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp