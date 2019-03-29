Spring is the perfect time to refresh your space and Drew Barrymore has a new line at Walmart called Flower Home just in time. The new line is filled with 200 pieces that range from small decor to large furniture items. Some of the pieces include furniture, bedding, bath items, wall art, ceramics, pet beds, and more. Even better, it’s all affordable with prices starting at just $18. The new line is inspired by a free-spirited nature and the actor’s own personal travel experiences and favorite spaces. Be sure to head below to find our top picks from Flower Home.

Furniture

Flower Home is filled with furniture items for your living room and bedrooms. One of our favorite pieces is the Tufted Chaise Lounge Chair that comes in three versatile color options including an on-trend light pink. This cozy chair is a perfect lounge piece that would look wonderful placed in a living room. It also features luxurious wooden accents and its priced at $799.

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces—places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures come together in the most delightful way,” says Barrymore. “My new collection of furniture and home decor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home.”

Home Decor

An easy way to add a pop of color into your home is with blankets and pillows. A standout from this line is the Chevron Pom Decorative Throw. This blanket is perfect for spring with its three bright color options and a chevron print gives it a modern touch. Plus, its very large in dimension and is priced at $69. You can also pair this throw with the Vintage Marble Decorative Pillow for a fun spring living room.

Bed & Bath

Brighten up your bathroom space with the Batik Star Shower Curtain from Drew Barrymore’s New line. It’s priced at just $25 and has a fun tassel detailing at the bottom. The blue and white pattern is timeless and it features a fun geometric pattern.

Finally, the bedding from this line is so cute for spring and summer. A white bedding set is sure to freshen up your space and the Borla Blanca 3-Piece Set is a must-have. The queen set is priced at $75 and the king can be found for $80. It includes one comforter and two matching shams, each made with 100% cotton covers that are machine washable for convenience.

Which piece from the new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Bed Bath & Beyond’s new home line called Bee & Willow that’s offering prices from just $3.