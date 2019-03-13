Bed, Bath & Beyond has launched a new private-label home line called Bee & Willow and you will not want to miss it. Items from Bee & Willow start at just $2.99 for cleaning supplies and go up to $1,000 for larger furniture. The store also revealed that they plan to launch five additional home lines to roll out through 2019 and 2020. Even better, all of those 20% off coupons sitting in your drawers can be used on this line too. Head below to find our top picks from Bee & Willow.

Furniture

Each piece of furniture in this collection was designed to be versatile to match with any home and its modern farmhouse style is very on-trend. One of our favorite pieces is the Home Barn Door Buffet in Natural for $500. This buffet would look great under a TV in a living room or you can use it for storage in a kitchen for plates and china. It could also be used in a kids room to store toys or clothes. This buffet was also designed to be used with the Home Hutch that can be placed on top for additional storage.

Decorations

Spruce up your home with an array of decorations from Bee & Willow. A rug is a great way to add dimension to your room and the casual, lived-in look of the Bee & Willow Home Homestead Area Rug is inviting and versatile. This rug features an elegant medallion pattern and its cream and blue color scheme is perfect for spring. It’s available in three size options and ranges in price from $60 to $260 depending on the model.

Bedding

Refresh your bedding for spring with the Bee & Willow Buffalo Check Comforter Set. Gingham prints are huge for this season and it’s timeless to use for years to come. The comforter set is available in a queen or king size option and the set comes with the comforter and two pillow shams. Priced from $130, this comforter set will be a go-to for years to come.

Kitchen

Finally, spring is a great time to revamp your dinnerware and this collection has an assortment of options. The Milbrook Dinnerware Collection in Coconut White is classic and its white coloring will pair with any kitchen space. The pieces in this collection start at just $2.99 for plates and are all dishwasher safe. Plus, its durable stoneware was designed to last for years to come.

Which item from this collection is your favorite from the new Bee & Willow collection? Let us know in the comments below.